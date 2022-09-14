ajc logo
X

Georgia Bulldogs: Young linebackers preparing to face South Carolina

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia's Pop Dumas-Johnson talks about the challenge ahead as the linebackers prepare for face South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 17. (Chip Towers/AJC)

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top