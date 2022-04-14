Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 7.5/7.5; Cincinnati 10.4/9.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists

Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist

Thiago Almada: One goal

Cincinnati

Brandon Vazquez: Five goals, one assist

Luciano Acosta: One goal, one assist

Alec Kann: 2.33 goals against per 90

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Logan Brown and Gjovalin Bori

Fourth official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Chantal Boudreau

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Matheus Rossetto (hamstring) and Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee) and Dylan Castanheira (achilles)

For Cincinnati

Questionable: Calvin Harris (leg) and Alvas Powell (hamstring)

Out: Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery) and Kenneth Vermeer (leg)

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Obviously the two strikers are always good. I think Vasquez is in a good momentum, is in a good rhythm, good form. So we need to take care of him. Also, it’s not just his movement inside the box, but also how much he can hold the ball in different areas and just win the aerial duels and knocks the ball both down for for the midfielders, so I think he’s going to be key for their success, and we need to stop him.” -- Gonzalo Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback George Campbell

Left wingback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE