Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati

Atlanta United will host Cincinnati in an MLS game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Peachtree TV broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 6:08 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 2-0-0; Cincinnati on road 1-2-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 9/9; Cincinnati 8/14
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 7.5/7.5; Cincinnati 10.4/9.6
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Marcelino Moreno: One goal, two assists
Brooks Lennon: One goal, one assist
Thiago Almada: One goal
Cincinnati
Brandon Vazquez: Five goals, one assist
Luciano Acosta: One goal, one assist
Alec Kann: 2.33 goals against per 90
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Logan Brown and Gjovalin Bori
Fourth official: Jeremy Scheer
VAR: Sorin Stoica
AVAR: Chantal Boudreau
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Matheus Rossetto (hamstring) and Emerson Hyndman (ACL recovery)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Josef Martínez (knee) and Dylan Castanheira (achilles)
For Cincinnati
Questionable: Calvin Harris (leg) and Alvas Powell (hamstring)
Out: Ronald Matarrita (ankle surgery) and Kenneth Vermeer (leg)
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Obviously the two strikers are always good. I think Vasquez is in a good momentum, is in a good rhythm, good form. So we need to take care of him. Also, it’s not just his movement inside the box, but also how much he can hold the ball in different areas and just win the aerial duels and knocks the ball both down for for the midfielders, so I think he’s going to be key for their success, and we need to stop him.” -- Gonzalo Pineda
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback George Campbell
Left wingback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
