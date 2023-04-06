Atlanta United will host Memphis in U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United will host Memphis 901 in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, according to Thursday’s draw.
The game is scheduled to be played April 26 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at Kennesaw State, a venue that has hosted U.S. Open Cup games several times. Atlanta United will host Chicago on April 23 and play at Nashville on April 29 in MLS games.
The kickoff time for the game against Memphis will be announced at a later date. Ticket presale for the match is scheduled to begin Friday.
Atlanta United is the 2019 U.S. Open Cup champ. Memphis currently is in 12th and last place in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference standings. It has several former Atlanta United 2 players, including Phillip Goodrum and Laurent Kissiedou, and is managed by Stephen Glass, a former Atlanta United interim manager and Atlanta United 2 manager.
In Thursday’s draw, there were 11 groups composed of 48 teams to set the schedule for the tournament’s third round.
Atlanta United was placed in the South group along with MLS team Nashville, USL Championship teams Birmingham, Memphis 901 and San Antonio and Chattanooga, a National Independent Soccer Association club.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
