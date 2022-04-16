ajc logo
X

MRI reveals no structural damage in knee for Hawks’ Clint Capela

Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clint Capela’s MRI on Saturday afternoon in Miami revealed no structural damage in his right knee, a good sign for the Hawks center and the team overall.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

ESPN first reported the news, which a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC, adding there’s not a firm timeline for Capela’s return or an estimate of how much time he’s expected to miss ahead of the Hawks’ first-round playoff series vs. the Heat, which begins Sunday in Miami. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Capela will be re-evaluated in a week (meaning he would miss at least one week) and “will clearly miss significant time in this Hawks-Heat playoff series, if he’s even able to return before it’s over.”

Capela hyperextended his right knee in the second quarter of Friday’s play-in win in Cleveland, fouling Evan Mobley with Mobley then falling on Capela’s knee. It’s a huge loss for the Hawks, with Capela starting to dominate the past couple of months the way he did on last year’s playoff run, anchoring the defense, rebounding and finishing around the rim better.

Overall, Capela is averaging 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
6h ago
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
18h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
8h ago
Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a teen that was fatally shot Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Credit: File photo

Athens police investigate teen fatally shot Saturday morning
8h ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Credit: AJC

Georgia candidates raise crush of cash for 2022. It’s ‘just the beginning’
9h ago
The Latest
The ‘Believe’ Hawks are back in the playoffs. How far can they get this time?
2h ago
Hawks Report podcast: Atlanta returns to NBA playoffs
10h ago
Hawks’ Clint Capela suffers right knee hyperextension
17h ago
Featured
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top