Hometown of Hawks guard Trae Young to pay tribute to him

Hawks guard Trae Young’s hometown will pay tribute to him when the team lands in town to face the Thunder next week.

The city of Norman, Oklahoma, will honor Young with a street dedication ceremony Sunday ahead of the Hawks game Monday.

The city will name a new street in front of the Young Family Athletic Center “Trae Young Drive” in recognition of the guard’s contributions to Norman. The athletic center will open in 2024 and was conceived through the Norman Forward quality-of-life initiative.

The ceremony, which takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Young grew up in Norman and attended Norman North High School, where he was a McDonald’s All-American in 2017. He then went to the University of Oklahoma as a five-star recruit.

With the Sooners, Young was named Big 12′s Freshman of the Year and was first-team All-Big 12 while helping the Sooners to an appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Young has helped the Hawks to a 3-2 start to this season and has averaged 21 points and 10 assists through the first five games.

