Hawks’ Trae Young among player pool for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

SAN FRANCISCO — Hawks guard Trae Young was among the 41 finalists in Team USA Basketball player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball men’s national team.

Selected by Grant Hill, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director, Young could be among the 12 players chosen to represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games. This year’s Olympics are set to take place in Paris, and USA Basketball will name the 12-man roster at a later date.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Young, who was named to the USA World Cup select team in 2019, has strung together a strong season, so far. He’s among the top guards in the Eastern Conference in fan voting for this year’s All-Star game after a strong month in December. He put up some career numbers last month, averaging 30.4 points and 12.2 assists per game. He made 47.5% of his overall shots and knocked down 42.2% of his 3-point shots. He had seven consecutive games of 30-plus points and 10-plus assists, tying Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson.