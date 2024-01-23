Hawks’ Trae Young among player pool for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

SAN FRANCISCO — Hawks guard Trae Young was among the 41 finalists in Team USA Basketball player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball men’s national team.
Selected by Grant Hill, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director, Young could be among the 12 players chosen to represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games. This year’s Olympics are set to take place in Paris, and USA Basketball will name the 12-man roster at a later date.
Young, who was named to the USA World Cup select team in 2019, has strung together a strong season, so far. He’s among the top guards in the Eastern Conference in fan voting for this year’s All-Star game after a strong month in December. He put up some career numbers last month, averaging 30.4 points and 12.2 assists per game. He made 47.5% of his overall shots and knocked down 42.2% of his 3-point shots. He had seven consecutive games of 30-plus points and 10-plus assists, tying Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson.
His production has dipped a little as he has dealt with a right shoulder injury, as well as a left calf contusion. He entered the NBA’s concussion protocol Saturday after getting hit in the face in the fourth quarter of the team’s loss to the Cavaliers.
Through 39 games, Young has averaged 26.9 points, three rebounds and 10.8 assists per game, while shooting 42.2% overall and 36.4% from 3.
Young’s selection to the initial player pool comes after he wasn’t named to the FIBA World Cup roster last summer, despite publicly expressing interest.
The pool includes 28 players who have represented the USA in Olympics and/or FIBA Men’s World Cup. In addition to Young, the pool includes Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Jrue Holiday, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Kyrie Irving, Jaren Jackson Jr., LeBron James, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr will lead the 2024 USA men’s national team. Assistant coaches include Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
About the Author