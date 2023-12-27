Hawks rookie Seth Lundy leaves game vs. Bulls due to injury

The rookie wing has worked his way into the Hawks’ rotation while it needed to be flexible due to the injury bug. The team did not have forward De’Andre Hunter on Tuesday, which continued to open minutes for the some of the team’s end-of-rotation players.

Lundy made his first career basket in the team’s matchup against the Raptors on Dec. 15 before knocking down his first 3 on Dec. 23 against the Grizzlies.

He has spent much of his time with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games, while shooting 38.3% from 3 on 8.8 attempts per game.