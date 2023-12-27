Hawks rookie Seth Lundy leaves game vs. Bulls due to injury

CHICAGO -- Hawks rookie Seth Lundy exited Tuesday’s game against the Bulls with a left sprained ankle.
With 5:41 remaining in the first quarter, Lundy looked to get back in transition after a turnover on the offensive end. But he pulled up after he appeared to step on the foot of teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic and fell to the floor.
After teammates rushed to help him to his feet, Lundy walked to the locker room on his own. The Hawks medical staff ruled him out of the contest shortly after.
The rookie wing has worked his way into the Hawks’ rotation while it needed to be flexible due to the injury bug. The team did not have forward De’Andre Hunter on Tuesday, which continued to open minutes for the some of the team’s end-of-rotation players.
Lundy made his first career basket in the team’s matchup against the Raptors on Dec. 15 before knocking down his first 3 on Dec. 23 against the Grizzlies.
He has spent much of his time with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games, while shooting 38.3% from 3 on 8.8 attempts per game.
