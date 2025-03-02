Hawks reportedly convert Dominick Barlow to standard contract

The big man is in his third NBA season after spending his first two in San Antonio with the Spurs.

The Hawks currently don’t have the roster space to convert Barlow with 15 players under contract. They recently signed Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to a 10-day deal, which accounts for one of the 15 roster spots allowed in a season.

To accommodate the new deal, though, the Hawks could waive Harris.

The team transferred Barlow to the Skyhawks on Sunday for the matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Gateway Center Arena.