Hawks reportedly convert Dominick Barlow to standard contract

Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) grabs a defensive rebound against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Spurs won 126-125. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
15 minutes ago

The Hawks have converted the contract of forward/center Dominick Barlow from a two-way deal to a standard contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Per ESPN, the contract is for two years.

Barlow signed a two-way deal with the Hawks during the offseason. He has averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds on 38.5% shooting and has started two games. The 21-year-old has spent much of this season with the College Park Skyhawks, where he has averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, one assist and 1.3 steals per game.

The big man is in his third NBA season after spending his first two in San Antonio with the Spurs.

The Hawks currently don’t have the roster space to convert Barlow with 15 players under contract. They recently signed Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to a 10-day deal, which accounts for one of the 15 roster spots allowed in a season.

To accommodate the new deal, though, the Hawks could waive Harris.

The team transferred Barlow to the Skyhawks on Sunday for the matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Gateway Center Arena.

