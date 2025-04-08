Hawks podcast adds another platform in Shannon Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media

The Hawks have found an even bigger platform for their team podcast “Hawks AF.” The team announced Tuesday that its YouTube video series hosted by Atlanta native D.C. Young Fly, will take the show to Shay Shay Media in a new partnership.

Sports analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe founded the digital media company, and the partnership allows the Hawks to increase the distribution of its podcast. Since the Hawks launched the podcast in November, the show has featured interviews with some of the city’s top athletes, entertainers, and music artists.

This season, the podcast has “Hawks AF” has featured rapper J.I.D., Hawks Legend and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, actress and entertainer Crystal Renee Haslett, as well as singer/songwriter Mariah the Scientist.