Hawks podcast adds another platform in Shannon Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media

The Hawks have found an even bigger platform for their team podcast “Hawks AF.” The team announced Tuesday that its YouTube video series hosted by Atlanta native D.C. Young Fly, will take the show to Shay Shay Media in a new partnership.
Sports analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe founded the digital media company, and the partnership allows the Hawks to increase the distribution of its podcast. Since the Hawks launched the podcast in November, the show has featured interviews with some of the city’s top athletes, entertainers, and music artists.
This season, the podcast has “Hawks AF” has featured rapper J.I.D., Hawks Legend and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, actress and entertainer Crystal Renee Haslett, as well as singer/songwriter Mariah the Scientist.
Coming episodes include sit-downs with Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, current Hawks starters Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu and film producer Will Packer.
“As a Georgia native, I’ve seen firsthand how Atlanta has grown into a hub for sports, music and entertainment,” Sharpe said in a statement provided by the Hawks. “Credit to the Hawks for capturing that cultural dialogue with ‘Hawks AF.’ We look forward to working with D.C. Young Fly and the Atlanta Hawks organization to bring their phenomenal content to an even wider audience.”
Partnering with Shay Shay Media puts “Hawks AF“ alongside Shay Shay Media’s original content, such as ”Club Shay Shay," “Nightcap,” “The Bubba Dub Show,” “Humble Baddies” and “Club 520,” which features former Hawks guard Jeff Teague. Shay Shay Media has grown a community that has more than 10 million followers and generated more than 10 billion YouTube impressions last year.
The next episode of “Hawks AF” drops April 9.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break
Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.