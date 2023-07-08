Hawks officially announce the John Collins trade to Jazz for Rudy Gay

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Hawks
By
24 minutes ago
X

The end of an era has officially arrived. The Hawks announced that the trade that sent forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz has officially gone through.

In exchange, the Hawks received forward Rudy Gay, as well as a conditional second-round pick.

The teams could not formalize the deal until the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement began.

As previously reported, the trade created a $25.3 million trade exception for the Hawks, which is currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player or players in subsequent trades and will expire in one year.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

The 2026 conditional second-round pick comes to the Hawks via the Grizzlies if it falls between picks No. 31 and No. 42.

“Being able to create financial flexibility moving forward was a major priority for us,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said in a statement provided by the team. “The added flexibility will give us greater optionality as we look at opportunities to improve our team. John was a key contributor to our team over the past six seasons and played an instrumental role in helping us become a regular playoff contender. We would like to thank him for his professionalism and leadership over the years and we wish him the best in Utah.”

In Gay, the Hawks get a 17-year veteran, something that they have needed in the locker room. According to people familiar with the situation, though, the Hawks could try to trade Gay. If a deal is unlikely, they could waive him.

Gay has averaged 15.8 points on .452 shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.9 minutes per game over 1,120 NBA games. Last season with the Jazz, he 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.6 minutes per game.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving26m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Arguments begin in lawsuits over Cobb’s disputed electoral map
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
7h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
7h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Toronto Star

Hawks assistant Brittni Donaldson leaning on opportunities, paying them forward
5h ago
Hawks sign rookies Seth Lundy, Miles Norris to two-way contracts
Hawks finalizing extension for Dejounte Murray
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
5h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
15h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top