Hawks list Trae Young as questionable ahead of game vs. 76ers

The Hawks may be without their top guard for their game against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday. The team listed Trae Young as questionable with illness in its Thursday evening injury report.

Young has put up some of his strongest play of the season in the past nine games after a slow shooting start.

Since Nov. 15, Young has averaged 29.7 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the floor and 39.2% shooting on 3-pointers.