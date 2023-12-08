Hawks list Trae Young as questionable ahead of game vs. 76ers

Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By
32 minutes ago

The Hawks may be without their top guard for their game against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday. The team listed Trae Young as questionable with illness in its Thursday evening injury report.

Young has put up some of his strongest play of the season in the past nine games after a slow shooting start.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Since Nov. 15, Young has averaged 29.7 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the floor and 39.2% shooting on 3-pointers.

Young also has created plenty of opportunities for his teammates, averaging 10.9 assists per game.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top