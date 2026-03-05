Atlanta Hawks Hovering Hawks finding consistency since return from All-Star break After roster upheaval and tumult, the team has won five in a row, tying the season’s longest win streak. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels passes out of the defense of Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance during the second half in the annual MLK Game at State Farm Arena, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks lost to the Bucks 112-110. (Jason Getz/AJC)

When it came to this season, the Hawks understood that time would not be their friend. They also knew they would still need it. Seven games after the All-Star break, time seems to have rewarded the Hawks for that faith. With 19 games left in the regular season, they look like a team that has finally found some consistency.

After injuries to two of their expected top producers, as well as a turnover of their roster in the last five months, the Hawks always had to figure some things out. Now, the new pieces they’ve added to the team have started shifting into place. RELATED Hawks keep the momentum rolling, down Bucks in fifth straight win The Hawks have won six of the seven games played since the return from the break. They’ve tied their season-best win streak, winning five consecutive games after a victory against the Bucks on Wednesday. “Just being connected on the same page,” Hawks center Jock Landale said Tuesday before the team’s game against the Bucks. “We’ve done a lot of sitting down and kind of looking at each other in the face and looking at each other in the mirror or whatever, and I think there was a realization of what works for us is starting to stick.” The Hawks have had one of the best defenses in the NBA since play resumed on Feb. 19. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks have allowed opponents to score 103.6 points per 100 possessions, the best in the NBA.

They currently rank third in the NBA in defensive efficiency behind the Spurs and the Thunder. In their last seven games, the Hawks have held their opponents to 110 or fewer points in five of them.

RELATED Early returns show forward Jonathan Kuminga boosts the Hawks’ second unit “We’ve done it against, you know, not the best competition,” Landale said. “I never want to say anyone’s bad, because every team’s good (in the NBA), but it’ll be interesting to see if it sticks when we start playing the good teams. “But I think that just our defensive pressure, cleaning up the glass, putting pressure on the (offensive) boards ourselves, really has trickled into the ball kind of popping around and moving. And I think when our team plays in transition, runs hard, shares the ball, we’re a tough team to beat. So that’s kind of been the emphasis. And I think that we’ve all realized that.” In Wednesday’s win over the Bucks, the Hawks’ defensive pressure didn’t come through until the second quarter. But it arrived just in time for them to come back from a 16-point deficit. Then they really locked down in the second half. RELATED Hawks’ postseason outlook appears brighter following four-game win streak The Hawks gave up 45 points in the first 14 minutes of game time. They would allow the Bucks to score 68 points in the remaining 34 minutes. Part of that came down to the Hawks switching to guard Dyson Daniels as the primary defender on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. It allowed the Hawks to pick up Antetokounmpo higher, giving them time to slow him down on drives to the basket.