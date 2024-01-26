Hawks guard Trae Young not among NBA All-Star starters

The league announced the starters for the NBA All-Star game Thursday, but Hawks guard Trae Young was not among them.

This year’s game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18, and Young still could be named among the reserves. Young ranked second among Eastern Conference guards in two of the returns of fan votes. Those votes account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters for the game. Current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The NBA announced the starters on TNT on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain) and Damian Lillard of the Bucks, Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics will represent the Eastern Conference.