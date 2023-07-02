Hawks guard Trae Young absent from Team USA World Cup roster

Team USA has reportedly finalized its roster for the FIBA World Cup set to take place later this summer. Absent from the list of names expected to participate for Team USA is Hawks guard Trae Young.

In his exit interview following the conclusion of the season, Young shared his plans for the offseason. It included taking some time off from basketball, as well as getting in the right headspace. He also expressed his hope that he would get the chance to represent his country.

Last season, Young averaged 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 73 games. Though he started the season a little inefficient, he found his rhythm including a vintage performance in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs. He scored 38 points, knocked down 5 of 13 shots from 3-point range, including the game-winner that force a sixth game in the series against the Celtics.

The FIBA World Cup roster has just 12 spots. The roster is headlined by rookie of the year Paolo Banchero, as well as defensive player of the year Jaren Jackson. Atlanta native Anthony Edwards is also among the players expected to play.

Team USA will be coached by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, as well as Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few. Grant Hill serves as National Team Managing Director.

The competition will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and will run from Aug. 25-Sept. 10

The reported names expected to play in the World Cup are:

Paolo Banchero (Magic) - F

Mikal Bridges (Nets) - G/F

Jalen Brunson (Knicks) - G

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) - G

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) - G

Josh Hart (Knicks) - G/F

Brandon Ingram (Pelicans) - F

Jaren Jackson (Grizzlies) - F/C

Cam Johnson (Nets) - F

Walker Kessler (Jazz) - C

Bobby Portis (Bucks) - F

Austin Reaves (Lakers) - G