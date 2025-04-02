Hawks fan gets injured in Tic-Tac-Toe challenge

Strange things happen on April Fools’ Day and one Hawks fan left State Farm Arena very differently than when he arrived.

During Tuesday’s game at State Farm Arena, a fan stepped onto the court to participate in a Tic-Tac-Toe challenge during the first timeout of the second quarter. The fans would race each other to fill out the Tic-Tac-Toe squares, with a made basket giving them the chance to put down an X or O.

In-game host Shamea Morton hyped up the fans and then started up the race. But as one fan went up to make the basket, he slipped and fell to the ground. He held his knee and paramedics on site at the arena needed to stretcher him off the court.