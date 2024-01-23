Hawks can’t recover from cold first-half shooting in loss to Kings

Three first-half keys: the home team overpowering the Hawks on the boards, offensive ball movement keeping the Hawks off balance and Harrison Barnes’ lights-out shooting (successful on all three attempts from 3-point range and 19 of his team-high 32 points).

2. Dejounte Murray continued his hot scoring streak of late and lit a spark for the Hawks in the second half. He had a four-point play in the third quarter (his fourth of the season, one off the NBA high of five by Steph Curry) and his final three-pointer of the game - which cut the deficit to 114-107 with 1:10 left - gave him a team-high 35 points.

But the Kings were able to score the final eight points, pulling away for the win which ended a four-game losing streak. But thanks to Murray, who has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 11 games, the Hawks still had an outside chance after falling so far behind early.

3. After a cold start on Saturday, the Hawks opened Monday night even more frigid. They made just seven field goals at the end of the first quarter and scored a season-low in points in a second quarter with just 16.

They could not generate offense, turning down some good looks. They did not move quickly enough into their second or third actions, giving the Kings defense time to reset and contest shots. The Hawks made just 12-of-50 overall shots in the first half and struggled to get going in the third quarter.

“So there seemed like there were times where there was just was a lid on it for a little while there,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “And, we had some possessions where a guy might have passed one up, but sometimes it was to get a better one. And there’s always a fine line there.”

When the Hawks did pick up the pace and looked to drive to the basket, the Kings anticipated the moves. They packed the paint with three to four defenders, crowding the ball handlers and forcing the turnover.

4. The Hawks found a brief spark in the second half as they went on an 21-8 run that allowed them to cut into their deficit. Sparked by a putback from center Clint Capela, who picked up his 18th double-double this season, the Hawks cut the Kings lead to 74-64.

They ratcheted up the defense and got into the bodies of the Kings. It helped them to keep the Kings off the glass and allowed them to get out in transition.

On top of that, the Hawks got some strong production from their shooters in the second half, as they went 11-of-21 with some timely 3s. Garrison Mathews tied his season high in 3-pointers made with three, with Saddiq Bey and Bogdanovic hitting some timely 3s down the stretch. They shot 14-of-40 from distance.

5. For the second time in three games, the Hawks needed to play without two of their regular starters. Absent from the lineup - De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) for the 15th straight game and Trae Young, who entered the NBA’s concussion protocol after a hit to the face in the team’s loss to the Cavaliers.

It forced the Hawks to continue to dip deep into their bench, with them relying on Garrison Mathews, Patty Mills and Trent Forrest for significant minutes.

But the Hawks have struggled to get offensive production from their bench, despite some solid defense from the three. The Hawks ended up getting outscored 41-19, particularly after their cold start in the first half, with just two points from Onyeka Okongwu in the first 24 minutes.

Stat to know

8 -- Garrison Mathews has drawn 8 charges in about 360 minutes this season. He leads the Hawks in charges drawn, averaging .25 per game.

Up Next

The Hawks wrap up this two game trip against the Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday.