Van Jefferson, Kyle Pitts reunited with the Falcons

So, both were elated when they found out about their football reunion with the Falcons.

“He called immediately and was screaming on the phone,” Jefferson said of Pitts. “It was cool just to talk to him. It was exciting.”

The Falcons traded for Jefferson on Tuesday, sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

“When I (saw) it, I was actually in the grocery store,” Pitts said. “When he called me, I was like this is lovely. I’ll see you when I get here.”

Jefferson went through practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but likely won’t play when the Falcons (3-2) host the Washington Commanders (2-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“So far, so good,” coach Arthur Smith said about Jefferson’s progress after practice Friday. “We’ll see tomorrow. See where he’s at.”

Jefferson started his career at Ole Miss (2015-17) before he transferred to Florida, where he played the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Pitts played at Florida in 2019 and 2020. Jefferson and Pitts had over 600 yards receiving in the season they played together.

“This is exciting,” Pitts said. “I’m happy for him.”

Jefferson was drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Rams. He played in 16 games as a rookie and started all 17 games in his second season and helped the Rams win Super Bowl.

His playing time decreased in 2022 and 2023, and he became expendable.

Jefferson is not sure how long it will take him to him fit in with the Falcons.

“Yeah, I just want to come in and be a team player,” Jefferson said. “Whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do. I’m going to try to do the best I can at it.”

Jefferson and Pitts talked or texted almost daily as both have made their way through the NFL. So, Jefferson knows a little about the inner workings of the Falcons.

“I think they play tough football,” Jefferson said. “Just seeing Desmond (Ridder) is (good) and how he’s playing,” Jefferson said. “He’s playing great. The last game that just happened, I was watching from afar, just to be a part of that, it’s going to be great.”

Ridder passed for a career-high 329 yards Sunday in the 21-19 win over the Texans.

After he was traded to the Falcons, Jefferson caught a flight from Los Angeles and was in Georgia by 6 a.m. He went through the full practice Wednesday.

“I woke up and did my regular routine,” Jefferson said. “Got a call from my agent, ‘Hey, you might be traded today.’”

Jefferson is the son of former Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson, who played for the team in 2000-02.

Jefferson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds coming out of Florida. During the Super Bowl season, he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons have Drake London, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft. Mack Hollins has been the No. 2 wide receiver. KhaDarel Hodge, Scott Miller and Cordarrelle Patterson also are on the roster.

“I just want to come in and be a team player,” Jefferson said. “Whatever role that comes my way, I want to be able to take it full head-on and go with it. At the end of the day, it’s great to be here. I happy to be around a great group of guys. I’m just ready to get to work.”

Jefferson is working hard on getting up to speed. During the open portion of practice Friday, Jefferson spent time talking with Smith between drills.

“I don’t think it’s tough,” Jefferson said. “If you’ve got the right mindset and you want to do, it will happen. I’m just here to work and learn from these guys. Help in the best way that I can.”

The elder Jefferson is the wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers. The family was happy with trade.

“They were excited,” Van Jefferson said. “All of my family is from the South. I grew up in Jacksonville (Florida). All of my family is excited about the trade. Just to be back in the South, my daughter is kind of upset (because) she had to leave her school, but other than that, it’s pretty cool.”

The Falcons have been impressed with Jefferson.

“I’ve seen him make exceptional plays out there on the big stage,” said London, who played at USC and followed the Rams. “A very smooth route-runner. He’s a guy who can help us a lot in all aspects of the offense.”

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson worked with Jefferson on his first day with the team.

“He’s quick as heck,” Robinson said. “When I was lining up right outside of him, his feet are incredible. I can see how he can break people off. He catches everything. I saw that as well. He can run after the catch.”

Robinson believes Jefferson will fit nicely in the offense.

“We (don’t) want guys who can catch or just get down or get tackled,” Robinson said. “We want guys who can actually catch it, make moves and try to score touchdowns. That’s what we pride ourselves in a lot. I’m glad that he’s here. I know in college that’s what he did. That’s what he did with the Rams. Now, that we added him here in this offense, it’s going to be pretty special.”

