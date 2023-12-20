BreakingNews
Updated Falcons’ depth chart for Colts’ game

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons made official the switch to quarterback Taylor Heinicke with the release of the depth chart for the game against the Colts, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins replaced Kentavius Street in his No. 1 spot.

The Falcons are hoping to get some of their starters back.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (left ankle) and center Drew Dalman (right ankle) did not play Sunday in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers.

Here’s the depth chart for the Colts’ game:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson

FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts’ backup, but he lines up at fullback in games)

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Joker Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Albert Huggins, LaCale London, Travis Bell

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Nate Landman, Andre Smith Jr.

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

S DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant

NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes

CB Jeff Okudah, Clark Phillips III, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, Bijan Robinson

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

