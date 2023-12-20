Updated Falcons’ depth chart for Colts’ game

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons made official the switch to quarterback Taylor Heinicke with the release of the depth chart for the game against the Colts, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Defensive tackle Albert Huggins replaced Kentavius Street in his No. 1 spot.
The Falcons are hoping to get some of their starters back.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (left ankle) and center Drew Dalman (right ankle) did not play Sunday in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers.
Here’s the depth chart for the Colts’ game:
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson
FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts’ backup, but he lines up at fullback in games)
RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
Joker Cordarrelle Patterson
QB Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Albert Huggins, LaCale London, Travis Bell
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham
DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman, Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy
S DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant
NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes
CB Jeff Okudah, Clark Phillips III, Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford, Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, Bijan Robinson
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author