The Bow Tie Chronicles: Kyle Pitts making good first impressions

Rookies in action: Kyle Pitts squares off against Richie Grant during the first day of rookie minicamp for the Falcons Friday in Flowery Branch.
Rookies in action: Kyle Pitts squares off against Richie Grant during the first day of rookie minicamp for the Falcons Friday in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 12 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 263nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has made a good first impression with his work in the offseason through the eyes of quarterback Matt Ryan, who also discusses working with Arthur Smith and his love for teammate Julio Jones. We also, break down the 2021 schedule and tell you which games the Falcons will win and if they are going to the playoffs.

