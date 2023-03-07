X
Lorenzo Carter to sign new deal with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Free agent Lorenzo Carter will sign a two-year contract to remain with the Falcons, according to a person familiar with the situation. He was to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Carter, the outside linebacker and pass rusher, signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Falcons last season, after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Giants out of the University of Georgia and Norcross High. He started every game for the Falcons and finished with 58 tackles (25 solo), four sacks, 12 quarterback hits, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery last season.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

