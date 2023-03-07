Lorenzo Carter to sign new deal with Falcons

Carter, the outside linebacker and pass rusher, signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Falcons last season, after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Giants out of the University of Georgia and Norcross High. He started every game for the Falcons and finished with 58 tackles (25 solo), four sacks, 12 quarterback hits, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery last season.

