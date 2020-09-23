Former Falcon Devonta Freeman reportedly joining Giants

If Freeman plays Sunday, his first game as a Giant will come against his former Falcons offensive coordinator, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who called the plays in Freeman’s two Pro Bowl seasons in 2015-16.

Freeman reunites with Giants tight end Levine Toilolo, a Falcons teammate from 2014-17.

Freeman has not been on a roster yet this summer or fall. He turned down a reported one-year, $4 million offer from the Seahawks in May, and he visited the Eagles last weekend.

Freeman has 3,972 career rushing yards, 32 rushing TDs, 86 career catches and 11 more TDs through the air. He has a concussion history and played in only two games for Atlanta in 2018 due to foot, knee and groin issues. But he did play in 14 games in 2019.