Falcons fullback Tucker Fisk was fined $4,167 for unnecessary roughness for a play in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The play occurred with 7:18 to play in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 29-10 victory, according to the NFL’s operations team. No penalty was called on the play, which was a 26-yard run by Bijan Robinson. Left tackle Jake Matthews was injured on the play.

The Falcons will face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.