BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Greg McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

Falcons: Jalen Mayfield on his return to practice

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield talks about his return to the practice field as Falcons training camp continues in Flowery Branch.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top