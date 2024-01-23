Atlanta Falcons

Falcons coaching candidate Brian Callahan goes to Titans

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, right, talks with quarterback Joe Burrow on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Callahan as their head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
13 minutes ago

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who interviewed with the Falcons for their head coaching vacancy earlier this month, is set to become the next head coach of the Titans, according to multiple reports.

His representation confirmed the reports Monday.

Callahan interviewed with the Falcons Jan. 13 and was scheduled for an in-person interview Thursday. The 39-year-old Callahan had been with the Bengals since 2019 and will replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Titans Jan. 9.

