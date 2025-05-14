Falcons’ 2025 schedule features several primetime matchups

Falcons fans can keep a few of their evenings free to watch their favorite team.

The Falcons will have several primetime games this season — as many as five, according to some media reports — matching the number of premier games they had last season.

A league source with knowledge of the schedule confirmed to the AJC that the Falcons will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Another league source confirmed that Atlanta will play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.