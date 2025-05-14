Breaking: Kemp signs bill that could allow Donald Trump to recover legal costs in Georgia election case
Falcons’ 2025 schedule features several primetime matchups

Five reported primetime games matches the total from last season, when the Falcons went 8-9.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will lead the Falcons as the starter, coming off an encouraging rookie season.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will lead the Falcons as the starter, coming off an encouraging rookie season.
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Falcons fans can keep a few of their evenings free to watch their favorite team.

The Falcons will have several primetime games this season — as many as five, according to some media reports — matching the number of premier games they had last season.

A league source with knowledge of the schedule confirmed to the AJC that the Falcons will host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Another league source confirmed that Atlanta will play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

According to several media reports on Wednesday, the Falcons will have two Monday Night Football contests, both at home against the Buffalo Bills and Rams.

They’ll also have two total Sunday Night Football matchups, on the road versus the Minnesota Vikings and 49ers.

A fifth primetime matchup will be on Thursday Night Football, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, according to reports.

The NFL will release the full schedule at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Falcons will fly 25,947 miles in 2025 — the 6th-most in the NFL, according to bookies.com. Their schedule includes a long-haul trip to Germany for a game in Berlin, plus cross-country visits to Arizona and San Francisco.

ExploreA look at the Falcons’ 2025 opponents, plus their trip to Berlin

Here’s a breakdown of the Falcons’ opponents:

♦ Home games: Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins and Commanders.

Road games: Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Vikings and Colts (at Berlin)

