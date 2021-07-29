Calvin Ridley back after offseason ankle surgery

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had offseason ankle surgery, participated in practice Thursday, the first practice of training camp for the Falcons.
He missed most of the offseason workouts.
“We’ll bring him along,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It was good to see him out there. He obviously didn’t go on PUP. He’s out there working, and we’ve got to build him up.”
With the trade of Julio Jones, Ridley is expected to take over as the Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo