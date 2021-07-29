ajc logo
Calvin Ridley back after offseason ankle surgery

Falcons' top wide receiver Calvin Ridley catches a pass on the first day of practice during training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons' top wide receiver Calvin Ridley catches a pass on the first day of practice during training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had offseason ankle surgery, participated in practice Thursday, the first practice of training camp for the Falcons.

He missed most of the offseason workouts.

“We’ll bring him along,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It was good to see him out there. He obviously didn’t go on PUP. He’s out there working, and we’ve got to build him up.”

With the trade of Julio Jones, Ridley is expected to take over as the Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

