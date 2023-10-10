BreakingNews
Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest

No decision yet from Braves for Game 3 starter

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

On a videoconference call with media Tuesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he had not determined his starting pitcher for Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Philadelphia.

Speaking just after noon, Snitker said he was leaning in one direction but was not ready to make it final, but that a decision could be made within an hour.

“There’s a lot of things,” Snitker said. “If we want to do an opener, who are we going to follow up with, if we decide to do that. If we want to just go the traditional route. There’s just a lot of different scenarios that we’re looking at.”

Two options are Bryce Elder or A.J. Smith-Shawver. Elder performed exceptionally in the first half of the season and was named an All-Star in his second season in the majors but could not replicate his performance in the latter half of the season. He had a 2.97 ERA with a .237 opponent batting average in the first half of the season but dropped to 5.11 and .257 in the second half.

Smith-Shawver is a 20-year-old rookie with six major-league appearances, five as a starter. He was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for an impressive late-September start and then performed well in an intrasquad game last week during the wild-card round. He has a 1-0 record with a 4.26 ERA.

If Snitker elects to use an opener, that would mean starting the game with a reliever and then likely covering all nine innings with relievers. Snitker said that all of the relievers are available.

Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola, who was 12-9 this season with a 4.46 ERA.

