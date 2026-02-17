Atlanta Braves Braves remain confident in internal rotation options as speculation persists It’s reasonable to have some concern regarding how the players will hold up over the course of the season, but the team feels good about their health, so much so that they’re clearly banking on them. Braves President Alex Anthopoulos is seen during a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves already have lost two starting pitchers to injuries through one week of spring training, but the team remains comfortable with its internal options and hasn’t felt pressed to make a significant addition before opening day, which is March 27. There have been reports linking the Braves to free-agent starter Lucas Giolito, but any connection between the parties has been overstated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned. The Braves haven’t been involved in Giolito’s market.

The Braves also didn’t seriously pursue veteran Chris Bassitt, whom many speculated was a logical fit and would’ve been welcomed in the clubhouse. The Orioles signed Bassitt to a one-year, $18.5 million deal last week. This, of course, does not mean the Braves won’t add a starter. These situations always are fluid. More injuries could occur that change the team’s calculus. But the Braves repeatedly have expressed confidence in their in-house pitchers, even as fans and analysts plead for them to have a greater sense of urgency in upgrading the rotation. RELATED Braves’ Drake Baldwin puts talent ‘on full display all the time’ Spencer Schwellenbach (right elbow inflammation) will miss at least two months, a tremendous blow, as he’s shown signs of becoming a budding frontline-type starter.

The young, emerging Hurston Waldrep is in Texas visiting with Dr. Keith Meister after loose bodies were found in his elbow, and the team expects to have an update on his status in the coming days.

Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes, both of whom were injured last season, are back fully operational. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos had noted months ago that their encouraging health reports lessened the need to add a starter, though he still was exploring it. He confirmed last week both pitchers will be in the rotation. It’s reasonable to have some concern regarding how the players will hold up over the course of the season, but the team feels good about their health, so much so that they’re clearly banking on them. Lopez’s velocity hovered in the low 90s during his first live batting practice, but Lopez has always started in the low 90s in spring as he builds up. There isn’t concern there. Holmes was hitting 96 mph, and the team has been encouraged. Chris Sale and Spencer Strider top the rotation and, when healthy and at their best, arm the Braves with one of baseball’s best rotation duos. The Braves need a lot from both of them. Anthopoulos said he’s explored the starter market, but the Braves’ focus was on finding a “playoff caliber” starter who would slot into their top three. The argument now is they simply need more quality options to cover innings to ensure they reach the postseason.

Giolito is not a frontline starter, but there was sense in the speculation. Max Fried’s old high school teammate had a 3.41 ERA over 145 innings (26 starts) for Boston a year ago. Giolito likely will have to settle for a one-year deal, possibly in the range of $12 million to $18 million, as received by starters of similar ilk. But he hasn’t been part of the team’s discussions to this point. Braves fans also have clamored for someone like Zack Littell, who lacks strikeout stuff but produced a 3.81 ERA over 186⅔ innings a year ago. A starter such as Jose Quintana, who ended up with the lowly Rockies for one year at $6 million, could have fit as an innings eater and well-respected teammate. That’s the argument some outsiders are making: that the Braves would benefit greatly from someone who’s proved he can cover 180 innings because their current rotation, while possessing great upside, carries health risks. The team will inevitably lose more starting pitching, too. That’s simply the sport’s reality. They’re thin on credible options beyond their top four starters. Bryce Elder, who, to his credit, is consistently healthy, likely is the front-runner for the fifth spot. Joey Wentz could help as a starter or reliever. Both players are out of options, so the Braves would need to put them on the opening-day roster or risk losing them.