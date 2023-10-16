Listen: Braves Report podcast on NLDS aftermath

Our crew will breakdown what general manager Alex Anthopoulos had to say about the Braves exit and how he plans to fix it.

We will also provide a preview of the offseason and some of the candidates to fix the rotation, left field and the bullpen.

We’ve also got the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

