Listen: Braves bash Brewers with trade deadline looming

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black breakdown how the Braves pulled off a sweep of the Brewers.

Justin will also explain why it seems so easy for the Braves and their sluggers to bounce back from a slump.

We will also discuss why Atlanta traded for infielder Nicky Lopez, what else it might do at the deadline and why Justin says it will be hard to land a significant pitcher.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast