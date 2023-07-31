Listen: Braves bash Brewers with trade deadline looming

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black breakdown how the Braves pulled off a sweep of the Brewers.

Justin will also explain why it seems so easy for the Braves and their sluggers to bounce back from a slump.

We will also discuss why Atlanta traded for infielder Nicky Lopez, what else it might do at the deadline and why Justin says it will be hard to land a significant pitcher.

