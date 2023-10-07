In Saturday ePaper edition: Braves vs. Phillies preview and a souvenir poster

Front page headline: ‘Best in Baseball. Ready to Prove It’

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Now it begins. As the Braves prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies, the AJC ePaper on Saturday is full of exclusive game preparation for Atlanta fans.

Subscribers can also begin collecting player posters. Today’s edition features Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

A front-page column by Steve Hummer anchors the coverage, with seven full pages in Sports and a 5-page Braves After the Game section, with exclusive AJC photos plus:

  • Mark Bradley: It won’t be easy, but Braves will prevail
  • Michael Cunningham: Five reasons the Braves can win it all
  • Ken Sugiura: Could a second title put Snitker in the Hall?
  • Like the Braves, Phillies are in a better spot this year
  • What the Phillies are saying about the Braves

Stay on top of every game: Subscribe to the AJC Braves newsletter

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Return to the ePaper after each playoff game for more Braves After the Game, with subscriber analysis, commentary and exclusive photos of key moments, top players and scenes around the stadium.

Coverage: The AJC will have a staff of 13 at Games 1 and 2. The AJC will also have a large contingent that will travel to Philadelphia for Game3 and Game 4, if we don’t sweep.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

You can follow us:

Across our AJC platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app and ePaper and print editions.

On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on X, formerly known as Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

Our Newsletter: To sign up and stay up-to-date with all of our coverage, go to ajc.com/newsletters.

Visit the AJC store at jc.com/bravesnews to find souvenir and keepsake pages from the Braves season.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Hamas attacked Israel, Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates10m ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Braves not focused on the external storylines of the NLDS against the Phillies
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More mentors coming to DeKalb schools after student shooting deaths
5h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected
18h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Police agencies team up to keep Braves games safe, even for Phillies fans
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Here is the Braves’ roster for NLDS against Phillies
22m ago
We are ready: Bring on the Phillies!
41m ago
In a surprise, Daysbel Hernandez lands spot as Braves’ NLDS roster becomes clearer
12h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
21h ago
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
22h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top