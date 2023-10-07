In Saturday ePaper edition: Braves vs. Phillies preview and a souvenir poster

Now it begins. As the Braves prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies, the AJC ePaper on Saturday is full of exclusive game preparation for Atlanta fans.

Subscribers can also begin collecting player posters. Today’s edition features Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

A front-page column by Steve Hummer anchors the coverage, with seven full pages in Sports and a 5-page Braves After the Game section, with exclusive AJC photos plus:

Mark Bradley : It won’t be easy, but Braves will prevail

: It won’t be easy, but Braves will prevail Michael Cunningham : Five reasons the Braves can win it all

: Five reasons the Braves can win it all Ken Sugiura : Could a second title put Snitker in the Hall?

: Could a second title put Snitker in the Hall? Like the Braves, Phillies are in a better spot this year

What the Phillies are saying about the Braves

Return to the ePaper after each playoff game for more Braves After the Game, with subscriber analysis, commentary and exclusive photos of key moments, top players and scenes around the stadium.

Coverage: The AJC will have a staff of 13 at Games 1 and 2. The AJC will also have a large contingent that will travel to Philadelphia for Game3 and Game 4, if we don’t sweep.

