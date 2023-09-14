Front page news: See the AJC headline for NL East Champion Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago
The big headline just says “SIX!”

Readers will find special coverage of the Atlanta Braves in our Thursday ePaper edition after Atlanta clinched its sixth straight National League East title.

In addition to the special front page, readers will find three more full pages of exclusive stories and photos from the victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves fans can follow every highlight today and throughout the playoffs with beat writer Justin Toscano and his sports colleagues at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on all of our platforms, including ajc.com, our e-Paper and the AJC app.

Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

