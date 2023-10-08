Dèjá vu: Full coverage of the Braves Game 1 loss in the Sunday ePaper

A 14-page Braves After the Game section examines Saturday’s game, looks ahead to Monday

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

The Sunday ePaper edition of the AJC includes an expanded Braves After the Game section with photos, stories, analysis and commentary from the first game of the National League Division Series.

Subscribers will find columns by Mark Bradley and Ken Sugiura, reporting by beat writer Justin Toscano and exclusive photos from the AJC’s Hyosub Shin and Miguel Martinez.

Stay on top of every game: Subscribe to the AJC Braves newsletter

Return to the ePaper after each playoff game for more Braves After the Game, with key moments, top players and scenes around the stadium.

Coverage: The AJC will have a staff of 13 at Game 2 on Monday. The AJC will also have a large contingent that will travel to Philadelphia for Game 3.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

You can follow us:

Across our AJC platforms, including AJC.com, the AJC app and ePaper and print editions.

On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on X, formerly known as Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

Our Newsletter: To sign up and stay up-to-date with all of our coverage, go to ajc.com/newsletters.

Visit the AJC store at jc.com/bravesnews to find souvenir and keepsake pages from the Braves season.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Who does or should foot the bill for kicking traffic in the teeth?5h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Hamas conflict: Palestinian Americans plan rallies in US
17m ago

KEN SUGIURA
After layoff, Braves are overpowered by Phillies pitchers
11h ago

Credit: AP

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM
Georgia Tech seizes chance when Miami’s coaching blunder provides it
10h ago

Credit: AP

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM
Georgia Tech seizes chance when Miami’s coaching blunder provides it
10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

No. 1 Georgia starts fast, flies past No. 20 Kentucky
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

‘Turn the page’ to Game 2 is all the Braves can do, and they have no choice but to do it
32m ago
Listen: Braves lose Game 1 to Phillies, again
3h ago
Braves notes: Lineup tweaks, why Chavez didn’t make it and Tonkin did
12h ago
Featured

Credit: White House

Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top