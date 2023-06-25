Charlie Culberson rejects Triple-A assignment, elects free agency

Charlie Culberson’s second tour with the Braves is over.

The Braves outrighted the veteran utility man to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Culberson elected free agency instead. He was able to reject the outright assignment and elect free agency because he has more than three years of major league service time.

Culberson was designated for assignment last Sunday, Father’s Day, when the Braves needed to call up catcher Chadwick Tromp after Sean Murphy suffered a hamstring injury.

The Braves called up Culberson on May 19 after a shoulder injury to Ehire Adrianza. He did not appear in a game before being designated for assignment last week.

“I know my role. I know kind of where I stand,” Culberson said after he was recalled by the Braves. “But I do have a jersey, I do have a number, which is cool. … We’re a team. If they need me with whatever it may be, I’m obviously going to be ready, and I’m excited for that. If I don’t see the field, then that means good things are happening for us. But you never know what happens in this game, and I’m going to try my best to take advantage of it and enjoy one day at a time.”

Culberson, a fan favorite who grew up in Rome, was a Brave from 2018-20. He spent the last two seasons with the Rangers. He signed a minor-league deal with the Rays this winter, but opted out of the deal near the end of spring training. He signed a minor-league deal with the Braves.