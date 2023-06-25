X

Charlie Culberson rejects Triple-A assignment, elects free agency

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Charlie Culberson’s second tour with the Braves is over.

The Braves outrighted the veteran utility man to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Culberson elected free agency instead. He was able to reject the outright assignment and elect free agency because he has more than three years of major league service time.

Culberson was designated for assignment last Sunday, Father’s Day, when the Braves needed to call up catcher Chadwick Tromp after Sean Murphy suffered a hamstring injury.

The Braves called up Culberson on May 19 after a shoulder injury to Ehire Adrianza. He did not appear in a game before being designated for assignment last week.

“I know my role. I know kind of where I stand,” Culberson said after he was recalled by the Braves. “But I do have a jersey, I do have a number, which is cool. … We’re a team. If they need me with whatever it may be, I’m obviously going to be ready, and I’m excited for that. If I don’t see the field, then that means good things are happening for us. But you never know what happens in this game, and I’m going to try my best to take advantage of it and enjoy one day at a time.”

Culberson, a fan favorite who grew up in Rome, was a Brave from 2018-20. He spent the last two seasons with the Rangers. He signed a minor-league deal with the Rays this winter, but opted out of the deal near the end of spring training. He signed a minor-league deal with the Braves.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special Olympics Georgia

Cherokee kayaker earns silver medals at Special Olympics World Games2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Fighting darkness with light: Community united after Neo-Nazi rally at synagogue
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Off-duty Atlanta police officer shot while working security downtown, cops say
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

When Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter stepped up to save a woman with depression
4h ago

Credit: For The Washington Post

When Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter stepped up to save a woman with depression
4h ago

Credit: admin

Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb County
2h ago
The Latest

Tonkin, Olson among the heroes as Braves snap Reds’ 12-game winning streak
22h ago
Braves are one of MLB’s best teams, and Brian Snitker is their guiding force
Reds’ Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle as Braves’ winning streak ends at eight
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top