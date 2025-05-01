Braves Report: Welcome home. Please win

What do we think, folks? Will the friendly confines of Truist Park (and a matchup with the much less talented Marlins) help the Braves get rolling?

Is there anything positive we can glean from Wednesday’s devastating loss — or the six losses before that?

Stick around to see what beat writer Justin Toscano has to say.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Home opener. Let’s get it.

📺 Where to watch: 7:15 p.m. on both FanDuel Sports channels, as well as Peachtree TV.

⚾ The starters: Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for Atlanta. Max Meyer, a 26-year-old with a 5.68 ERA in 11 starts last season, goes for the Marlins.

If you’re headed to the game, make sure you get your coveted magnetic schedule. And stick around for postgame fireworks.

📈 The matchup: The Braves went 9-4 against the Fish in 2024.

JAWIN’ WITH JUSTIN

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

Every Friday, the Braves Report checks in with AJC beat writer Justin Toscano. This week we asked him a few questions about the team’s horrid start, Jurickson Profar … and a few lighter things, too.

1️⃣ Hey Justin. Wednesday’s game in L.A. was obviously horrific. But are there any positives we can take away?

This was as brutal an ending as you could’ve imagined. The Braves, up two runs, went to Raisel Iglesias, their best bullet, for a five-out save — and still lost. They scored five against Blake Snell, though all were unearned, and still lost. They had five hits with runners in scoring position, and still lost. And on and on. They got a nice start from Bryce Elder, who preserved the lead.

Here’s what’s tough about this: The Braves’ offense looked better … but still was the reason for the loss. They missed out on so many other chances. The bullpen should’ve had much more cushion. Is this progress for the Braves? Yes, I think so. But this could’ve turned into a blowout and instead they were swept.

Bonus link: Drake Baldwin’s very bad luck

2️⃣ I say this independently of the offensive struggles but: torpedo bats. Heard of any Braves sniffing around or offering a verdict?

Brian Snitker on Wednesday said he thought they had ordered some of the torpedo bats.

I don’t know if anyone would use them, but … I hope they would, because it would be fun for us.

Bonus link: Demand sends torpedo bat factory into overdrive

3️⃣ How do players *really* feel about Jurickson Profar’s suspension? I asked readers this the other day, but do you think they still see situations like this along “sanctity of the game, you’re a cheater” lines or just … mad it puts them in a pinch?

Mannnnnnn. Putting me on the spot!

This is a great question. It’s one I’ve asked myself. And I’m going to try to give my gut feel here.

Players weren’t public with their opinions, but there’s no shot they’re happy. Think about it. You get a new teammate. He’s the biggest offseason acquisition for your team. He’s going to slot into the lineup and complement everyone well. And … he gets popped for PEDs.

This screws the team. It screws Alex Anthopoulos, who believed in Profar enough to commit $42 million to him over three seasons. And the worst part is that should the Braves make the playoffs, Profar would be ineligible.

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

I think he’s going to have to earn their trust back. It seemed like he fit into the clubhouse, but man, what a bummer for his teammates. I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re mad. Some would have to be upset.

After all, so many give their hearts and souls to this game — in a fair way — and people like Profar, who break the rules, undermine the game’s integrity. They also slap the faces of those who work so hard to stick in this game.

4️⃣ What’s the funniest thing a player or coach has said to you lately?

Snit made me laugh so hard ahead of Wednesday’s series finale. Context: Against the lefty Snell, he started righties Bryan De La Cruz, Stuart Fairchild and Eli White — the last two over Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris II. He also started Chadwick Tromp over lefty Drake Baldwin.

So naturally, the first question in his pregame media session was about the righty-heavy lineup.

The first part of his response: “What’re we gonna do? Not score?”

This was awesome. He was being self-deprecating about the current offensive situation.

Snit can be really, really funny in these sessions.

5️⃣ You obviously get to check out food in cities everywhere. But what’s your favorite place to eat in Atlanta?

Wowwww, this is a great question. So, some context: I’m gluten-free — not by choice. So I’m somewhat limited.

But I’ll give two answers.

My favorite Atlanta-specific place is Fox Bros. Cannot get enough of it. It’s so good. Another option would be Village Burger, which gives you the vibes of getting a burger and fries after hitting the beach on vacation.

My favorite chain — not fast food, but a restaurant — is Postino. The bruschetta and charcuterie boards hit so hard.

Thanks Justin! And good luck out there.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

We don’t know exactly when starter Reynaldo Lopez will return to the Braves rotation. But we know it’ll be quite a while.

The team moved Lopez to the 60-day injured list on Thursday. That means the best-case scenario for a comeback is sometime in June.

🙏 Spencer Strider, who’s making his second rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett in Lawrenceville tonight, can’t get back soon enough.

ALCANTARA ON THE MOVE?

No official word yet on the Marlins’ probable starters for Saturday and Sunday. But the Braves may miss Miami ace (and 2022 Cy Young winner) Sandy Alcantara.

Meanwhile, Mets players are publicly asking their team to trade for him. It’s unclear if he’s even on the market (he probably will be at some point) … but a division rival openly advocating for it is pretty wild stuff.

😲 Fun fact: Alcantara was originally in the Cardinals farm system. St. Louis traded him to Miami in 2017 — as part of a deal for current Braves DH Marcell Ozuna.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

“The record they said couldn’t be reached has just been reached by Henry Aaron.”

Fifty-one years ago today, Hank Aaron kicked off Braves opening day with the 714th home run of his career, tying Babe Ruth’s all-time mark.

