AJC Braves Report podcast: The LF battle and a conversation with Austin Riley

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The first week of exhibition games is in the books, and the Braves’ bats seem ready to go north.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the hot start for the Braves’ regulars in the Grapefruit League.

You’ll also hear about how Eddie Rosario is trying to recover from last season’s vision problems and who is emerging for playing time with him in left field.

Plus, Justin has a clubhouse conversation with Austin Riley on some swing adjustments, using a mental coach and how he wants to establish himself as a perennial leader.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
