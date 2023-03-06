AJC Braves Report podcast: The LF battle and a conversation with Austin Riley

The first week of exhibition games is in the books, and the Braves’ bats seem ready to go north.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the hot start for the Braves’ regulars in the Grapefruit League.
You’ll also hear about how Eddie Rosario is trying to recover from last season’s vision problems and who is emerging for playing time with him in left field.
Plus, Justin has a clubhouse conversation with Austin Riley on some swing adjustments, using a mental coach and how he wants to establish himself as a perennial leader.
