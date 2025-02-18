Braves Report: Dodgers on deck

Well, folks. We’ll talk about that miserable 0-4 start momentarily. The challenge presented by the next three games, too.

But I thought you’d like to know right off the bat: Jesse Chavez is officially back in a Braves uniform, baby.

Atlanta added the 41-year-old reliever to the big league roster just a little while ago, simultaneously designating Hector Neris (author of opening day’s bullpen implosion) for assignment.

Let’s go!

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

We’re back to a true West Coast baseball watching schedule, when the Braves visit the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

Where to watch: FanDuel Sports South/Southeast.

The starters: Atlanta’s Grant Holmes, who pitched a spotless inning in relief Friday, gets his first start of the season. L.A. sends Tyler Glasnow (the former Rays pitcher who looks a lot like actor Cillian Murphy) to the mound.

No current Braves have a ton of at-bats against Glasnow, but Marcell Ozuna (3-for-10) and Jurickson Profar (2-for-4) have fared decently when given the chance.

The opponent: The Dodgers, everybody’s preseason World Series favorite, haven’t lost a game this season.

Mookie Betts is hitting .500 with a pair of homers in two games back from a mysterious weight-shedding illness.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani and catcher Will Smith are also off to hot starts at the plate. Ohtani’s not pitching … yet.

HURTING AT THE PLATE

OK, back to that 0-4 start — and the dismal performance at the plate.

You probably heard that the Braves haven’t scored in 22 innings, and that they’re just 1-for-22 on the season with runners in scoring position. They mustered just one hit in Sunday’s 5-0 loss.

As our pal Justin Toscano points out, there are at least a few reasons for optimism.

📈 Chief among them: The Braves hit the ball hard (16 whacks clocked at 100-plus mph off the bat) — but right at guys. The Padres pulled a couple home runs back from the brink, too.

But columnist Ken Sugiura says that argument only goes so far and, four games in, it sure looks like the same old Braves approach.

“None of the team’s 36 strikeouts were hit with any authority,” he writes.

📈 The bigger picture: The Braves dismissed longtime hitting coach Kevin Seitzer in the offseason, partly because the team hit just .247 and struck out 25% percent of the time with runners in scoring position in 2024.

Seitzer’s replacement, Tim Hyers, is aware.

He said this during spring training: “There’s a lot of players, they get up there and they’ve got runners in scoring position and (they’re) just probably getting away from themselves.”

Hyers’ reputation is built on game-planning and a strong mental approach, so let’s hope it starts rubbing off.

Soon.

TORPEDO TALK

What do we think about these “torpedo bats” the Yankees are smashing homers with?

It’s obviously a tad annoying because of who’s doing it. But the league confirmed it’s legal and, as someone who did a (poorly designed, unsuccessful) high school science fair project on corked bats, I’m fascinated by the physics.

🤔 The Braves apparently are, too. I missed this during last night’s broadcast, but ESPN’s Buster Olney reportedly said Atlanta placed an order for the unusual lumber after seeing New York’s 20-run performance Saturday.

A little experimentation can’t hurt, I suppose.

RIVAL WATCH

Time for our occasional check in with the rest of the National League East — now with special emoji!

🚽 The Mets (they play in Flushing, get it?) dropped two of three against the Astros over the weekend. Bajillion-dollar acquisition Juan Soto has looked solid, but Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are a combined 1-for-20 at the plate.

🔔 The Phillies are off to a 2-1 start. Shortstop Trea Turner remains out of the lineup with back spasms.

🪰 The Nationals are 1-2 and … not particularly interesting.

🎣 The Marlins are basically a minor league team but somehow managed three walk-off wins in their first four games. Against Pittsburgh, to be fair.

MMM FOOD

Lots of new food offerings are headed to Truist Park this year, including chicken-brined chicken tenders, beer bao buns and big ol’ racks of ribs. The previously announced (and sure to be delicious) Outfield Market food hall, too.

Our friends over at the AJC food and dining team wrote all about it, but I did want to highlight one more tidbit I picked up during last week’s media tour of the stadium:

😮 The Terrapin Taproom, the Athens brewery’s Battery-fronting collab with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, no longer exists. In its place: the Blue Moon Brewery & Grill.

😮‍💨 The food and drink offerings are expanded from previous seasons — but team officials say “Fox Bros. favorites” will remain on the menu.

Chopped brisket sandwiches for the win. Always.

Until next time.