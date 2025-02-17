Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: A Cy Young-worthy showdown

Plus: Plummeting in the power rankings
By
33 minutes ago

Happy Tuesday, y’all.

Before we get started, can you do me a favor and tell a Braves-loving friend about this newsletter? And share the sign-up link?

They’ll like it, you’ll feel good about yourself and I’ll get a few new subscribers. A win-win-win if I’ve ever seen one.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Braves catcher Sean Murphy during spring training in North Port, Florida. He's yet to see regular-season action.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s Braves-Phillies tonight from Truist Park. And the good guys could use a win.

📺 How to watch: 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. If you’re outside the Atlanta market, you can watch on TBS instead.

☀️ The forecast: Expect clear skies and temperatures around 60 degrees at first pitch.

⚾ The starters: Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Zach Wheeler (1-0, 1.38 ERA) should make for one heckuva matchup.

💪 Reinforcements: No word on tonight’s lineups just yet, but catcher Sean Murphy is ready for his 2025 debut after rehabbing his rib injury.

WHEELING AND DEALING

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler during a recent start against the Rockies.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

OK, back to the pitching matchup.

Sale got almost all the first-place votes for last season’s National League Cy Young Award. Wheeler was the only other pitcher to get a few, ultimately finishing second.

  • The righty is originally from Smyrna and went to East Paulding High School. His first five Major League seasons were with the Mets.
  • In the subsequent 5-plus seasons with Philadelphia, his cumulative ERA is 2.77.

😬 Over his entire career, Wheeler’s 13-8 with a 2.95 ERA against his hometown team.

😬 Among current Braves, outfielders Bryan De La Cruz (5-for-18) and Jarred Kelenic (2-for-5) have had decent luck against him. No one else is hitting above .239.

  • Sale, of course, spent his pre-Braves career in the American League. His only start against the Phillies in 2024 was a 5-4 Atlanta loss.

LOSING POWER

Power rankings are both meaningless and fun.

Less of the latter, of course, if your team gets off to an abysmal start. But here’s a look at where the Braves stand on some of the big lists.

📊 MLB.com dropped Atlanta all the way to No. 19.

📊 The Athletic put the Braves at No. 10, right before the Orioles and Cubs.

📊 NBC Sports took a similar tack, ranking Atlanta at No. 11.

That first one feels a tad aggressive, but the others are probably fair at this point. Not ideal for a team that was in the top 3 of most lists less than two weeks ago!

HANK MAKES HISTORY

We mentioned Braves legend Henry Aaron’s record-tying 714th homer the other day — so we gotta relive his 715th, right?

It was 51 years ago today, on April 8, 1974, that Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record.

The Atlanta Journal front page on April 9, 1974, the day after the Braves' Henry Aaron broke Babe Ruth's career home run record.

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

You’ve probably heard the goospimple-y call from Dodgers announcing legend Vin Scully. Or even seen Aaron talk about it.

But I’d never read the print write-ups.

📝 Here’s what Frank Hyland had in The Atlanta Journal, in part: “For 39 years, the legend of Ruth had reigned supreme. His was the one record which would withstand the test of time. But it started to crumble when a skinny black teenager from Mobile, Ala., stepped on a train 23 years ago with two dollars and two sandwiches in his pocket.

‘Even five years ago,’ Aaron said, ‘I didn’t think I’d be here.‘”

NICE HAT BRO

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II and wife Esther post in their caps they collaborated on.

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Braves Report ain’t in the ad business. That said … I thought y’all might like to know that center fielder Michael Harris II and his wife, Esther, helped design a new collection of Braves caps that look pretty cool.

It officially launches Wednesday at the Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store at the Battery, and the Harrises will be on-site between 11 a.m. and noon.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.

About the Author

Before taking over the AJC's Sports Daily newsletter, Tyler Estep spent two years writing the A.M. ATL newsletter. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015 and previously worked as a reporter on the breaking news, hyperlocal and local government teams.

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Ground crew members rush to cover the field as rain starts falling at Truist Park for the third opening game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Braves-Marlins series finale postponed because of inclement weather

Rain began around 11:45 a.m., a little less than two hours before the scheduled 1:35 p.m. first pitch.

Braves’ offensive woes return in shutout loss to Marlins

Braves’ Spencer Schwellenbach continues proving he’s one of MLB’s best arms

The Latest

Chris Sale during his April 1 start against the Dodgers.

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

Braves Report: Baldwin sticks around

Braves-Marlins series finale postponed because of inclement weather

Braves’ offensive woes return in shutout loss to Marlins

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ex-Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.