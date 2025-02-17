Braves Report: A Cy Young-worthy showdown

Happy Tuesday, y’all.

Before we get started, can you do me a favor and tell a Braves-loving friend about this newsletter? And share the sign-up link?

They’ll like it, you’ll feel good about yourself and I’ll get a few new subscribers. A win-win-win if I’ve ever seen one.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s Braves-Phillies tonight from Truist Park. And the good guys could use a win.

📺 How to watch: 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. If you’re outside the Atlanta market, you can watch on TBS instead.

☀️ The forecast: Expect clear skies and temperatures around 60 degrees at first pitch.

⚾ The starters: Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Zach Wheeler (1-0, 1.38 ERA) should make for one heckuva matchup.

💪 Reinforcements: No word on tonight’s lineups just yet, but catcher Sean Murphy is ready for his 2025 debut after rehabbing his rib injury.

WHEELING AND DEALING

Credit: AP Credit: AP

OK, back to the pitching matchup.

Sale got almost all the first-place votes for last season’s National League Cy Young Award. Wheeler was the only other pitcher to get a few, ultimately finishing second.

The righty is originally from Smyrna and went to East Paulding High School. His first five Major League seasons were with the Mets.

In the subsequent 5-plus seasons with Philadelphia, his cumulative ERA is 2.77.

😬 Over his entire career, Wheeler’s 13-8 with a 2.95 ERA against his hometown team.

😬 Among current Braves, outfielders Bryan De La Cruz (5-for-18) and Jarred Kelenic (2-for-5) have had decent luck against him. No one else is hitting above .239.

Sale, of course, spent his pre-Braves career in the American League. His only start against the Phillies in 2024 was a 5-4 Atlanta loss.

LOSING POWER

Power rankings are both meaningless and fun.

Less of the latter, of course, if your team gets off to an abysmal start. But here’s a look at where the Braves stand on some of the big lists.

📊 MLB.com dropped Atlanta all the way to No. 19.

📊 The Athletic put the Braves at No. 10, right before the Orioles and Cubs.

📊 NBC Sports took a similar tack, ranking Atlanta at No. 11.

That first one feels a tad aggressive, but the others are probably fair at this point. Not ideal for a team that was in the top 3 of most lists less than two weeks ago!

HANK MAKES HISTORY

We mentioned Braves legend Henry Aaron’s record-tying 714th homer the other day — so we gotta relive his 715th, right?

It was 51 years ago today, on April 8, 1974, that Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

You’ve probably heard the goospimple-y call from Dodgers announcing legend Vin Scully. Or even seen Aaron talk about it.

But I’d never read the print write-ups.

📝 Here’s what Frank Hyland had in The Atlanta Journal, in part: “For 39 years, the legend of Ruth had reigned supreme. His was the one record which would withstand the test of time. But it started to crumble when a skinny black teenager from Mobile, Ala., stepped on a train 23 years ago with two dollars and two sandwiches in his pocket.

‘Even five years ago,’ Aaron said, ‘I didn’t think I’d be here.‘”

NICE HAT BRO

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

The Braves Report ain’t in the ad business. That said … I thought y’all might like to know that center fielder Michael Harris II and his wife, Esther, helped design a new collection of Braves caps that look pretty cool.

It officially launches Wednesday at the Threads by Braves Clubhouse Store at the Battery, and the Harrises will be on-site between 11 a.m. and noon.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.