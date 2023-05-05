Braves promote infield prospect Braden Shewmake

The Braves promoted their top infield prospect Friday before beginning a home series against the Orioles. Shewmake, 25, was a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 21 overall) and had a strong spring training that earned him consideration to open the season as the team’s shortstop.

At Triple-A Gwinnett, Shewmake was hitting .243 with a .738 OPS. He had seven doubles and five homers across 24 games. He also had stolen nine bases without getting caught. The highlight of Shewmake’s season thus far was his walk-off three-run homer on opening night.