Braves promote infield prospect Braden Shewmake

At last, Braden Shewmake is set for his MLB debut.

The Braves promoted their top infield prospect Friday before beginning a home series against the Orioles. Shewmake, 25, was a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 21 overall) and had a strong spring training that earned him consideration to open the season as the team’s shortstop.

At Triple-A Gwinnett, Shewmake was hitting .243 with a .738 OPS. He had seven doubles and five homers across 24 games. He also had stolen nine bases without getting caught. The highlight of Shewmake’s season thus far was his walk-off three-run homer on opening night.

Vaughn Grissom has handled shortstop duties with Orlando Arcia injured. Shewmake’s arrival will mean each of the three spring candidates for the opening-day shortstop job will have played in the majors this season. Grissom has struggled this month, going 2-for-15 (.133) while showing some of the defensive shortcomings that have made many question whether he can play shortstop long term. He’s made five errors in 18 games.

Shewmake is considered a solid defender. He showed his skill set during spring training, when he drew routine praise for his defensive acumen and speed.

The Braves placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list, backdated to May 2, with right elbow inflammation. The team also reinstated closer Raisel Iglesias from the injured list and optioned starter Dylan Dodd. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud, nearing his own return, began a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

