BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
X

Braves Nation: Where they rank in offense

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Here’s how the Braves rank in the National League (and Major League Baseball) in team hitting categories going into Wednesday’s double-header at the Tigers.

Runs: 3 (6) – 339

Hits: 4 (9) – 591

Doubles: 8 (14) – 117

Triples: 13 (27) – 5

Home runs: 2 (3) – 109

RBIs: 3 (6) – 327

Walks: 10 (20) – 216

Strikeouts: 10 (20) – 559

Stolen bases: 9 (15) – 47

Average: 2 (4) - .264

OBP: 1 (4) - .333

SLG: 1 (2) - .465

OPS: 1 (2) - .798

The Braves play a double-header in Detroit on Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m., after Tuesday’s game was rained out. AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano is on site. Follow his coverage at ajc.com and in the AJC’s e-Paper.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way39m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
11m ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves-Tigers postponed, teams will play DH on Wednesday
8h ago
Braves notes: Bad luck for Harris, Smith-Shawver’s velocity, Morton’s arm movements
11h ago
Marcell Ozuna’s tests come back negative as Braves avoid the worst
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
19h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
19h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top