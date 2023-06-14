Braves Nation: Where they rank in offense

Here’s how the Braves rank in the National League (and Major League Baseball) in team hitting categories going into Wednesday’s double-header at the Tigers.

Runs: 3 (6) – 339

Hits: 4 (9) – 591

Doubles: 8 (14) – 117

Triples: 13 (27) – 5

Home runs: 2 (3) – 109

RBIs: 3 (6) – 327

Walks: 10 (20) – 216

Strikeouts: 10 (20) – 559

Stolen bases: 9 (15) – 47

Average: 2 (4) - .264

OBP: 1 (4) - .333

SLG: 1 (2) - .465

OPS: 1 (2) - .798

The Braves play a double-header in Detroit on Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m., after Tuesday’s game was rained out. AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano is on site. Follow his coverage at ajc.com and in the AJC’s e-Paper.