Braves Nation: Where they rank in offense

Here’s how the Braves rank in the National League (and Major League Baseball) in team hitting categories going into Wednesday’s double-header at the Tigers.
Runs: 3 (6) – 339
Hits: 4 (9) – 591
Doubles: 8 (14) – 117
Triples: 13 (27) – 5
Home runs: 2 (3) – 109
RBIs: 3 (6) – 327
Walks: 10 (20) – 216
Strikeouts: 10 (20) – 559
Stolen bases: 9 (15) – 47
Average: 2 (4) - .264
OBP: 1 (4) - .333
SLG: 1 (2) - .465
OPS: 1 (2) - .798
The Braves play a double-header in Detroit on Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m., after Tuesday’s game was rained out. AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano is on site. Follow his coverage at ajc.com and in the AJC’s e-Paper.
