Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career
Spencer Strider: "My focus is more on my timing and tempo and kind of where my focus was on the mound and my intent pitch to pitch, and I thought that was pretty sloppy." (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
45 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On what became the final day of last season, Spencer Strider had the ball in his hand at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He fought valiantly, but his team came up short, which drove him throughout the offseason and into spring training.

It is only fitting, then, that 2024 begins with him taking the ball in the exact same place where last season ended.

Strider will start the Braves’ opening-day game March 28 versus the Phillies – his first career opening-day start. Max Fried started the previous three season openers for the Braves, who now turn to their second ace.

Strider will face Zack Wheeler, who was announced as Philadelphia’s opening-day starter. Wheeler will hurl the first pitches of a game that is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

