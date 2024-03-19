Braves name Spencer Strider as opening-day starter for first time in his career

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On what became the final day of last season, Spencer Strider had the ball in his hand at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He fought valiantly, but his team came up short, which drove him throughout the offseason and into spring training.

It is only fitting, then, that 2024 begins with him taking the ball in the exact same place where last season ended.

Strider will start the Braves’ opening-day game March 28 versus the Phillies – his first career opening-day start. Max Fried started the previous three season openers for the Braves, who now turn to their second ace.