Braves focus on the field, jump on Red Sox early and often

The news apparently didn’t rattle the players, who went out and punished an opponent.

“I think we’re really good at day to day,” Charlie Morton said. “I think we’re really good at not letting circumstances dictate how we feel about ourselves or each other, at least not to a degree that it would affect the clubhouse and the attitude of everybody and the collective attitude.

“That room is a special place to be. That room is a really good place to be going into a game, into a series. Shoot man, even the buses, the plane trips. All of it. The group makes it such a fulfilling time and a place to be. I think with that comes a perspective that on a day-to-day basis, it’s really easy to go out there and feel good.”

If you follow the Braves closely, you know this: President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has prioritized chemistry in the way he’s built the roster and the organization. Of course, the Braves also have talented players. But the thought is that good people equals a good environment.

And a good environment can facilitate winning by giving that talent an extra boost.

“Especially in our sport, when it’s such a grind and a day in, day out thing, if you’re excited about coming here, I think it translates out on the field,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

2. At different points in a season, a team reminds you of what it can be when everything clicks. Some clubs do it more than others.

The Braves did this on Tuesday.

Their offense was relentless. Morton spun six quality innings. The bullpen provided no scares.

“Our best, I’d put up against anybody,” Matt Olson said. “When Chuck is going out and throwing like that and we’re able to put up some good at-bats, I like our chances.”

The Braves continued their hot start. They have faced some adversity in terms of injuries this season. They will inevitably have cold snaps.

Nights like Tuesday can be a fun reminder of how good they truly are when everything works in unison.

3. Olson, the second batter to face Nick Pivetta, booked a reservation at the Chop House. He launched the ball an estimated 426 feet to the top of the restaurant in right field for a two-run home run.

It, um, set the tone.

The Braves scored four first-inning runs. They added one in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. They put traffic on the bases all evening versus Pivetta, who lasted only four innings.

Everyone contributed. Sean Murphy, the reigning National League Player of the Week, drove in four runs. Seven Braves collected hits. Orlando Arcia had three of them, and drove in a run.

4. For Morton, the last two seasons involved one identical storyline: His slow start.

At this point in 2021, he had posted a 4.98 ERA. And at this time last year, he carried a 5.65 ERA.

Now?

After allowing two runs over six innings on Tuesday, Morton has a 3.32 ERA through seven starts this season. He’s 39 and looking great.

“I don’t know,” Olson said when asked how Morton has aged like a fine wine. “I have to get the secrets. I faced him for the first time five or six years ago and he’s still the same guy throwing 97 (mph) at 40 years old. It’s fun to play behind.”

Over the last two seasons, Morton answered questions about his sluggish starts and what might’ve caused them. There are no such queries this year. He hasn’t been dominant, but he’s been terrific given that he’s Atlanta’s fourth starter when the team is at full strength.

5. The Braves on Wednesday will execute a bullpen day against the Red Sox.

As for who will start it?

“I don’t know, I’ll sleep on it,” Snitker said with a smile.

The Braves should have Collin McHugh, Jesse Chavez and Michael Tonkin, who can all provide length, available to pitch.

Braves 9, Red Sox 3

Stat to know

11 - Olson is tied for second in MLB with 11 homers.

Quotable

“I feel like the group, at least since I’ve been here, has been able to rally around each other. That’s under a lot of circumstances, whether it’s consecutive losses, whether that’s struggling to find momentum, whether that’s injuries, personal issues. The guys are great and it’s why I think we’re such a good team, is because of the guys in there.”-Morton on the Braves rolling forward after the tough news on Fried

Up next

The Braves’ hitters will stand in against Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello in Wednesday’s game, which begins at 7:20 p.m.