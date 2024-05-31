Breaking: LIVE: Former President Trump holds news conference after guilty verdict
Braves bringing back Outkast bobblehead giveaway

The Braves will hold another Outkast bobblehead giveaway on Aug. 6.

The Braves will hold another Outkast bobblehead giveaway on Aug. 6.
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago

The OutKast bobblehead is coming back.

The Braves announced Friday that they will hold another OutKast Night at Truist Park in tribute to the iconic Atlanta hip-hop duo. The event will be held Aug. 6 when the Braves host the Brewers.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the popular OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear and riding in a red convertible. New for this year will be special co-branded merchandise available for purchase on-site only. The bobblehead was very popular last year and was sold on online auction sites for hundreds of dollars following the giveaway.

The celebration will begin pregame in The Battery Atlanta. The “ATLiens Diner” food truck will make its return with specialty food offerings inspired by OutKast lyrics. In tribute, OutKast music will be played throughout the Battery.

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
