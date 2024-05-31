Braves bringing back Outkast bobblehead giveaway

The OutKast bobblehead is coming back.

The Braves announced Friday that they will hold another OutKast Night at Truist Park in tribute to the iconic Atlanta hip-hop duo. The event will be held Aug. 6 when the Braves host the Brewers.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the popular OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear and riding in a red convertible. New for this year will be special co-branded merchandise available for purchase on-site only. The bobblehead was very popular last year and was sold on online auction sites for hundreds of dollars following the giveaway.