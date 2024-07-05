Braves bring up Eli White and option Forrest Wall

The Braves are trying to find some production from their corner outfield spots.
On Friday, they called up Eli White and optioned Forrest Wall. Recently, Wall had started games in left field.
To make room on the 40-man roster for White, the Braves transferred left-handed reliever Ray Kerr to the 60-day injured list. Kerr is out for the remainder of the season because of Tommy John surgery.
Brian Anderson, who has been on the injured list because of a lower body bacterial infection, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
In addition to the moves above, the Braves also signed Eddie Rosario to a minor-league deal. He’ll begin with Gwinnett on Friday.
With the Stripers, White has hit .289 with an .848 OPS over 201 at-bats. He has seven homers. On Wednesday, he had six hits, including two home runs, and 14 total bases. On Thursday, he collected two more knocks.
He’s hot right now, and the Braves need a boost in their lineup. Since he began playing regularly, Wall was 7-for-28. He was 2-for-12 over his past five games. Wall, who provides speed, was caught stealing twice in two games.
