Braves bring up Eli White and option Forrest Wall

The Braves are trying to find some production from their corner outfield spots.

On Friday, they called up Eli White and optioned Forrest Wall. Recently, Wall had started games in left field.

To make room on the 40-man roster for White, the Braves transferred left-handed reliever Ray Kerr to the 60-day injured list. Kerr is out for the remainder of the season because of Tommy John surgery.