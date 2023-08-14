AJC Braves Report podcast: Three wins in four games vs. Mets to end road trip

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss how the Braves beat up on the Mets this weekend, including that historic doubleheader on Saturday.

You’ll also hear about the major milestones Matt Olson has ticked off this week and why Justin believes he’s a dark horse MVP candidate.

We will also breakdown where the Braves rotation stands after another rough week.

Plus, we’ve got the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

