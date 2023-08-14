BreakingNews
AJC Braves Report podcast: Three wins in four games vs. Mets to end road trip

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
42 minutes ago
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss how the Braves beat up on the Mets this weekend, including that historic doubleheader on Saturday.

You’ll also hear about the major milestones Matt Olson has ticked off this week and why Justin believes he’s a dark horse MVP candidate.

We will also breakdown where the Braves rotation stands after another rough week.

Plus, we’ve got the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

AJC Sports
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
