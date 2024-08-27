Breaking: Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash
A sports-filled holiday weekend on tap

The Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be among the holiday weekend's big sporting events. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be among the holiday weekend's big sporting events. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By AJC Sports
21 hours ago

The holiday weekend will offer plenty of action for metro Atlanta sports fans to check out.

The Georgia Bulldogs kick off their season in Atlanta on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs face No. 14 Clemson in the highly anticipated Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon (broadcast on ABC).

Also on Saturday, Atlanta’s two biggest universities square off on the football field: Georgia Tech faces Georgia State University in the Yellow Jackets’ home opener that kicks off at 8 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

If college football isn’t your thing, pro golfers will be in town for the annual Tour Championship at East Lake.

Of course, there’s also Friday night football (and some Saturday) for high school fans. The Braves will be out of town when they conclude their four-game series against the Phillies, while the Dream also will be on the road for a couple of weekend WNBA games and Atlanta United will be in Charlotte on Saturday.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers

» Georgia policy would allow tailback Trevor Etienne to play Saturday, but will he?

» Projected depth chart, starters for Week 1 game against Clemson

» A look back 40 years when Georgia’s Kevin Butler made ‘The Kick’ vs. Clemson

» A look back at the ‘80s: The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Bulldogs football players of the decade

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia State

» Georgia State’s Gavin Pringle typifies team’s emphasis on building roster depth

» Old Dominion to perform at Helluva Block Party for Georgia Tech’s home opener

» Georgia Tech focused on ‘next step in this journey’ after memorable FSU upset

Tour Championship

» Less trees, more fairway: A look at the changes to East Lake Golf Club

» After five years, the ‘silly’ scoring system of Tour Championship remains

High school football

» High school news, notes and more

Braves vs. Phillies

» Series starts Thursday

