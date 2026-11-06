Atlanta Braves Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation? Drew Rasmussen would be the best win-now starter on the trade market if he’s available. Share Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom catches a ball tossed to him after the Boston Red Sox scored in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Boston. (Jim Davis/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 16 minutes ago

We just looked at the numerous free-agent options for the Braves to upgrade their rotation. Now we’ll lay out some of the trade options. Related Story Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves? Here are the best starting pitchers who could potentially be available, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ top 40 trade candidates list. (Note: Surprise players can always be moved, so the Braves’ search may expand beyond these names. This is just to give readers an idea of who could be out there): LHP Reid Detmers, Angels (27 years old; controllable through 2028) There’s reason to believe the Braves preferred Detmers to Jose Soriano when the Angels shopped both players in July. They ultimately dealt Soriano to Toronto while Detmers remained. The Louisville product is an extension candidate. The Angels will be on the upswing once their ownership change is complete, and Detmers is young enough to be a core contributor when the team is competitive again. Still, he’d return a very nice package if the Angels traded him, and there’s little reason they wouldn’t at least entertain overtures. The Braves would need to part with a Cam Caminiti-type prospect to acquire him.

RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays (31; signed for $20 million in 2027) Rasmussen is a true ace, headlining the Rays’ staff as they won the American League pennant. He’s also an extension candidate if the Rays, under new ownership, want to retain him. But the team has traditionally cashed out at this juncture of a player’s career (this circumstance is like when Tampa Bay traded Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles a few years ago). Rasmussen would be the best win-now starter on the trade market if he’s available. A beloved teammate, he fits the Braves’ M.O. quite well. But competition would be strong. The Rays have a good farm system, but their best talent is further away from making an impact, so perhaps they’ll seek more youngsters close to the majors. Related Story Let’s look at how 2026 World Series ties to the Braves RHP George Kirby (29 in February; controllable through 2028) An ace-level pitcher at his best, Kirby faltered in 2026. That’s two consecutive underwhelming seasons for a player who once showcased front line upside. Kirby had a 4.33 ERA in 30 starts for the Mariners last season, seeing a steep drop-off in his strikeout rate (from 9.8 per nine in 2025 to 7.6, though his velocity increased). Kirby has a 4.28 ERA over the last two years, a 53-start sample. The Mariners are sure to price him on his upside, but he’s uncertain to perform at that level. The Braves didn’t perceive Kirby as truly available at the trade deadline. It seems he will be this winter. He’d be an ideal No. 2 if he looks like he did in 2022-24, when he had a 3.43 ERA over his first 89 career starts. RHP Emerson Hancock (28 in May; controllable through 2030) A Thomasville native and Georgia Bulldog, Hancock would be among the most appealing starters available thanks to his age and team control. That also means he’d require a lot for Seattle to move him. But he had a 3.57 ERA in 25 starts, just his second full major league campaign. The strikeouts were up and the walks were down from the previous season. He’ll appeal to clubs in various cycles.

Related Story Could Braves and Sonny Gray finally happen this offseason? RHP Jacob deGrom (38; signed for $38 million in 2027 with $20 million club option for 2028) The Braves pursued deGrom at the trade deadline only for the veteran to use his no-trade clause. Among the theories at that time was that he didn’t want to relocate during the season. Maybe he’d be more open to moving now, especially to Atlanta, a team that had held his attention for quite some time. deGrom carries risks, including his age and injury history, and he’s due a lot of money, but we already know the Braves were comfortable with his red flags. The Dallas Morning News recently suggested the Rangers could look to move deGrom again as they try to shed money. These teams could revisit talks (the Braves have also had previous interest in Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi).

LHP MacKenzie Gore (28 in February; arbitration eligible for final time) The Braves have seen plenty of Gore over the years, from his major league debut to his time in Washington. Texas relinquished five prospects to acquire Gore before last season, but he underwhelmed. He had a 4.58 ERA in a career-high 34 starts, fanning 174 over 173 innings. Some evaluators will see untapped ability in the former top prospect, particularly given that he started the 2025 campaign by earning an All-Star nod. It might be tough to see the deal aligning here, as Gore doesn’t hold the value he did a year ago. The Rangers would certainly take a loss without seeing Gore consistently perform to his best. A Scott Boras client, Gore will surely want to test free agency after the season. Related Story Matt Olson named a Silver Slugger finalist LHP Yusei Kikuchi (35; signed for $21 million in 2027) If the Braves whiff on some short-term, high-AAV (average annual value) free-agent starters, they might pivot to Kikuchi, who shouldn’t require much prospect-wise. He could be a quality addition depending on how much cash the Angels would eat in a deal. Shoulder inflammation limited him to only 14 starts in 2026, but Kikuchi was an All-Star in 2025. He had a 4.92 ERA in 2026 but had a 3.97 mark from 2023-25. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (28 in February; controllable through 2029) Much was made of Mlodzinski’s public dissatisfaction with getting removed from the rotation earlier in the season. The Pirates retain a pitching surplus, so perhaps they’d move him to address other needs. The South Carolinian has produced a sub-4.00 ERA in each of his four seasons. He had a 3.95 mark over 123 innings (12 starts in 37 appearances) last season. Mlodzinski is a solid pitcher, but if the Braves are prioritizing higher-end arms with more sizzle, he’d be in lower consideration. Related Story Atlanta Braves Holdings releases third quarter financial report RHP Will Warren (27; controllable through 2030) The Yankees are always trying to win, so moving Warren — an excellent asset as a cheap, controllable starter — would require ready-to-go talent. Do the Braves have that to offer? Offensively, probably not, which makes this a tough match. Warren had a 3.92 ERA over 156 innings. He’s better than average in most aspects but lacks anything spectacular. His reliability, control and starter-reliever versatility make him an asset.

RHP Edward Cabrera (28; controllable through 2028) The Braves know Cabrera well from his time with the Marlins. Miami shipped him to Chicago before last season, but Cabrera fell flat on the North Side. He had a 5.96 ERA in 80 innings with a plummeting strikeout rate. He was left off the Cubs’ Wild Card Series roster. Perhaps it can be chalked up as a lost season, but if the rotation-needy Cubs are willing to give up on him after one season, isn’t that a red flag? At his best, Cabrera can be an electric arm.

Related Story Sale, Weiss named finalists for BBWAA awards LHP Ryan Weathers (27 in December; controllable through 2028) Weathers wouldn’t be as expensive as Warren because of team control, but much of the above applies here. He had a 3.60 ERA in 137-1/3 innings. He has a solid track record and he’s another pitcher the Braves would know from his Marlins days. He’s more of a mid-to-low rotation piece than someone to pair atop the group with Chris Sale. RHP Joe Ryan (30; arbitration eligible for final time) Ryan has been desired across the league in the past. The Twins are trying to compete, but perhaps they’d cash out ahead of his free agency and return major-league-ready help. Ryan stumbled through the second half, but he finished with a 3.79 ERA in 27 outings. He has the resume of a good mid-rotation starter. He’d perhaps be a candidate for a post-trade extension — it’s been a while since the Braves did one of those. Ryan’s age will help his case. Related Story Braves claim pitcher Mitchell Parker off waivers from Nationals Other potential trade candidates: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, Diamondbacks (34 in April)

RHP Cristian Javier, Astros (30 in March)