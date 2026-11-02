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Atlanta Braves

Braves claim pitcher Mitchell Parker off waivers from Nationals

The left-hander is coming off elbow surgery.
Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker (70) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker (70) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Chad Bishop
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On Monday, the Braves claimed pitched Mitchell Parker off waivers from the Nationals.

Parker is a 27-year-old left-hander who spent the past three seasons with the Nationals. In late June a UCL sprain put Parker on the 15-day injured list, and he underwent ligament repair with an internal brace in July.

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“It’s an inconvenience,” Parker told MLB.com at the time. “But we’re going to have some time to sit back and work on a lot of things and come back stronger and in the best version of ourselves.”

Parker has pitched in 84 MLB games and started 59 of those. He has a career ERA of 5.19 and a career WHIP of 1.385.

After making 59 starts through his first two seasons with the Nationals, Parker pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 2026 and allowed 29 earned runs in 39⅔ innings before the injury.

Parker was drafted three times between 2018 and 2020, the latter instance landing him with the Nationals after a fifth-round selection. The New Mexico native struck out 133 batters in 151 innings as a rookie in 2024.