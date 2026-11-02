Braves claim pitcher Mitchell Parker off waivers from Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker (70) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

On Monday, the Braves claimed pitched Mitchell Parker off waivers from the Nationals.

Parker is a 27-year-old left-hander who spent the past three seasons with the Nationals. In late June a UCL sprain put Parker on the 15-day injured list, and he underwent ligament repair with an internal brace in July.

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“It’s an inconvenience,” Parker told MLB.com at the time. “But we’re going to have some time to sit back and work on a lot of things and come back stronger and in the best version of ourselves.”

Parker has pitched in 84 MLB games and started 59 of those. He has a career ERA of 5.19 and a career WHIP of 1.385.