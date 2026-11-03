Atlanta Braves Sale, Weiss named finalists for BBWAA awards Both are among three finalists in their respective categories. Share Manager Walt Weiss leads the Atlanta Braves celebration in the clubhouse after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning of Game 3 to win an MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago

A pair of Braves were named finalists for the Baseball Writers Association of America awards, the BBWAA announced Monday. Chris Sale is one of three finalists for the National League Cy Young Award and Walt Weiss is one of three finalists for the NL manager of the year award. The manager of the year award winner is scheduled to be announced Nov. 10 and the Cy Young winner will be named Nov. 11. Weiss, promoted to manager by the Braves on Nov. 3, 2025, guided his club to an NL East championship by six games. A 94-68 record was the third-best in the NL behind the Dodgers (100) and the eventually World Series champion Brewers (103).

Not a favorite to win the division in the preseason, the Braves took over first place April 8 and led the rest of the season. As the No. 3 seed in the NL playoffs, they beat the rival Phillies in a best-of-3 playoff series, then lost to the Dodgers in a best-of-five series in four games. Weiss club overcame significant injuries to pitchers Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Robert Suarez, catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, among others, and the season-long suspension to left fielder Jurickson Profar. Pat Murphy of the Brewers and Don Mattingly of the Phillies are finalists along with Weiss. Sale, 37, is a third-time Cy Young Award finalist. He won the award in 2024, his first season with the Braves, and finished among the top six in voting five other times.

In 2026, Sale went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.984 WHIP, both his lowest marks since 2018. He struck out 200 batters in 162 2/3 innings pitched over 27 starts.