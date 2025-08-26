Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider rebounds but Braves’ bats quiet in Miami Strider allowed only one run on three hits over seven innings. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Miami. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

MIAMI – The Braves’ offense ran into a buzz saw on an evening when Spencer Strider obtained much-needed improved results. Strider, who’d surrendered 15 runs over seven innings in his past two starts, allowed only one run on three hits over seven frames Monday. But the Braves’ offense couldn’t support him due to Miami starter Edward Cabrera’s brilliance, leading to a 2-1 loss in the series opener at LoanDepot Park.

It matched Strider’s longest start of the season (June 29 vs. Philadelphia). He exceeded six innings for the first time since July 18. Strider is still working toward recapturing his finest form, which has appeared only sporadically in his first season back from UCL surgery, but it’s a welcome sight to get favorable results again. “I’ve got to be able to get deeper into games regardless of the outcome,” Strider said. “That’s my minimum job requirement. So to get through seven was obviously an improvement. I think we did a lot of things well just based on the plan and work that we talked about coming into the start. “But then still some things that ironically ended up beating me – I hadn’t let up a stolen base in a long time, and I let one up today and that’s when (Troy Johnston’s run-scoring) double happens (after Otto Lopez walked and stole second). Maybe he scores from first, I don’t think he would’ve, and I don’t know what happens after, but just that kind of stuff. The margins are small, so definitely still stuff to improve on.” Strider had been pounded in the strike zone in recent outings. Opponents still made some quality contact against him Tuesday, but he fared much better and induced more grounders. He finished his outing by navigating a key jam. With two on, Johnston struck a ball at 94.7 mph that fired right to defensive wizard Nick Allen.

There are few pitchers who match Strider’s diligence and intelligence. He was more satisfied with his pitch mix, shapes, and how he kept a pesky lineup off-balance. He’s seeking further progress - beyond just the results - in the final month of the campaign. That’s been the focus of his conversations with his brain trust.

“I thought it was a lot better,” manager Brian Snitker said. “His fastball played a lot better. Just good to see him get out of that jam in the seventh inning. It was a good outing for him. Maybe that’s something that will spring him ahead and get him going.” Strider was more comfortable with his fastball in the strike zone. He was inducing more grounders, which is paramount, especially while he’s not piling up strikeouts. He said he benefited from a trip to Maven Baseball Lab, where he threw a bullpen session and “was able to utilize some of the technology they have there.” He wanted to examine what changes he could make in his movement and what adjustments he could make moving forward. “Some of it is going to take a reset in the offseason, just building back up,” he said. “But I thought my fastball shape improved a ton today. I did some serious, deliberate work this week and conferred with a lot of people in my circle, and tried to find ways to improve that. “Then increasing the mix of everything and not being afraid to throw any pitch in any count. They were aggressive. Somebody said we had 10 outs in the first three pitches, which is great for me. A lot of ground balls, it felt like. Still lost the command at times, didn’t execute the slider as well as I wanted to, certainly didn’t execute it as well as I could’ve with two strikes, but I thought we mixed up speeds so well that we kept them off of everything enough. Definitely some progress.”

While Strider had only three strikeouts, his strikeout of Maximo Acosta in the sixth was the 600th of his career. He’s the fastest by innings pitched to reach that milestone in history. Cabrera, whose breakthrough has made him Miami’s best starter, mowed through the Braves’ lineup — again. He surrendered one hit over seven scoreless innings and struck out 10. In two starts against the Braves this month, Cabrera allowed one run over 15 innings and struck out 21. “That’s really good stuff right there,” Snitker said. “He has a great assortment, 95-mph change-up, and the sinker is good. The breaking stuff is really good. That’s pretty good, right there.” Up-and-comers like Cabrera are why the Marlins are inching closer to relevance. That’ll matter for the Braves in 2026 when they hope to re-enter the postseason mix. The National League East, with the contending Phillies and Mets, along with this improving Marlins team, should remain among the better divisions. Acosta homered in the eighth off Pierce Johnson, snapping a 13-game scoreless streak for the reliever. Johnson had allowed three hits over those 12-1/3 innings. The Braves hold a $7 million club option on the righty for next season, and given its minimal buyout ($250,000), it seems likely the team will retain him.